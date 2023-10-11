Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 1,200 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $102,959,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 141.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,898,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of DINO stock opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 15.28%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

