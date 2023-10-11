Forum Financial Management LP Purchases New Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 369.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 42,568 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Zillow Group by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 69,951 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.26. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,420.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $51,624.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $1,000,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,420.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,262 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

