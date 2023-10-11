Forum Financial Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,377 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $130.43 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.87.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. The business had revenue of $512.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

