Forum Financial Management LP Raises Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS Price Performance

STE stock opened at $227.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.75. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.49%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

