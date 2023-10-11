Forum Financial Management LP Sells 1,785 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,656,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,557,000 after acquiring an additional 104,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,562,000 after acquiring an additional 207,716 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,170,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,634,000 after acquiring an additional 176,992 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,630,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,324,000 after acquiring an additional 63,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,716,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,348,000 after acquiring an additional 31,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.