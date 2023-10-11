Forum Financial Management LP Takes $167,000 Position in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 358,939 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Forum Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.50% of VirnetX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 47.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 221,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 70,765 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VirnetX in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of VirnetX by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29,234 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in VirnetX during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VirnetX Price Performance

NYSE VHC opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. VirnetX Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

