Forum Financial Management LP Takes Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in US Foods by 44.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 46.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

