Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Forza Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.0 %

PG opened at $144.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $341.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.20.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.