Fox Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for FOX in a research report issued on Sunday, October 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for FOX’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FOX’s FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

FOXA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 141,367 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 5.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 352,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in FOX by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in FOX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

