Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 31st

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0591 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $6.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.