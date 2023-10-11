Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 31st

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0591 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.