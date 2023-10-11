Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on November 9th

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years. Franklin Street Properties has a payout ratio of -23.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FSP opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $187.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.81. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 19,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $35,271.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,064,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,417.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired a total of 36,413 shares of company stock worth $65,346 over the last ninety days. 5.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 59.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 83,851 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.