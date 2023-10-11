FY2023 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Boosted by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $359,463.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,019.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $359,463.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,019.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $3,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,932 shares of company stock worth $4,837,547 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,375,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 31,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 690,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after acquiring an additional 169,717 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.