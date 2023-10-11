FY2023 EPS Estimates for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Decreased by Zacks Research

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for TriMas in a report released on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get TriMas alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriMas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. TriMas has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $233.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Paul Swart sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $150,755.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,190.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Paul Swart sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $150,755.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,190.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,200 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $30,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TriMas by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,488,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,325,000 after acquiring an additional 553,910 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,058,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after purchasing an additional 388,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $6,443,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TriMas by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in TriMas by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 772,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,530,000 after buying an additional 108,134 shares during the last quarter.

About TriMas

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.