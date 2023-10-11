FY2023 EPS Estimates for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Reduced by William Blair

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Zoetis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 9th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.42. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoetis’ FY2024 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.33.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $175.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.49. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

