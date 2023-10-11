FY2024 EPS Estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Raised by Analyst

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.15. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $118.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -37.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,789.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,323,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,509 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,238,000 after buying an additional 1,182,834 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $108,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

