Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires Shares of 921 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.