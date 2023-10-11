Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys New Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,134 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $82,138,970.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,643,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock worth $388,367,025 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

HP Company Profile



HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

