Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys New Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 29,600.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 52.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $141.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.57. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.46.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

