Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys New Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 584 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $71.52.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BHP

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.