Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3,161.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 29,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 150,300 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 718.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 125,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 110,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 229,352 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

