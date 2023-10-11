Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys Shares of 116 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 789.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 693,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 343,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA opened at $271.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $254.87 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.04.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.