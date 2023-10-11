Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys Shares of 200 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,970,297,000 after acquiring an additional 308,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 77.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Solar by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,266,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,972,000 after acquiring an additional 179,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after acquiring an additional 56,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $206.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.42.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $1,068,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $1,068,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,452 shares of company stock worth $7,061,924. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $151.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.02. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

