Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys Shares of 300 AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 168.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors cut AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $108.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.57. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.91 and a 52 week high of $124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.53.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total transaction of $53,565.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,344.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

