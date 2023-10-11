Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $34,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 25.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 11.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

ADBE stock opened at $532.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $529.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.17. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.60 and a 12 month high of $570.24. The company has a market cap of $242.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

