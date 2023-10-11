Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $42,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.1 %

F opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

