Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $48,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.3% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 43.7% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,669,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $115,410,000 after buying an additional 69,112 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in CVS Health by 9.9% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 16,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,942 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7 %

CVS opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $92.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

