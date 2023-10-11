Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $29,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $213.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC raised their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

