Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $30,000 Investment in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 948 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,311,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:AB opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

