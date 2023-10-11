Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $32,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.86 and a one year high of $92.62.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

