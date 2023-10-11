Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $40,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

