Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $44,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 874.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 75,984 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

