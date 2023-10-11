Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $44,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFCFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 874.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 75,984 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

