Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $109.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average is $99.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

