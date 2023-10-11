Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New Investment in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $620,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance
HPF stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
