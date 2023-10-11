Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases New Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUPN. StockNews.com began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

