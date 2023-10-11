Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases Shares of 115 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,607,000 after acquiring an additional 230,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,127,000 after acquiring an additional 56,231 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $270.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.42 and its 200 day moving average is $269.77. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $297.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.