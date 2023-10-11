Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes $27,000 Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average of $74.19.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

