Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Royal Gold by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $106.01 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $86.75 and a one year high of $147.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.90.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

