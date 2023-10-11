GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,557 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $21,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GSK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in GSK by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in GSK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,533.00.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $39.74.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.3613 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

