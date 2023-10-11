HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on October 30th

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

HarborOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ HONE opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $456.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.11 million. Research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 22.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,316.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HONE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HarborOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HONE

About HarborOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.