HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on October 30th

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.
HarborOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ HONE opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $456.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $15.56.
Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 22.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,316.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on HONE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HarborOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on HONE
About HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.
