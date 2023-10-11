Head-To-Head Review: KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC)

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Free Report) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAC has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KLDiscovery and IAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -9.26% -90.72% -4.50% IAC 5.56% -4.67% -2.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

85.6% of IAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of IAC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares KLDiscovery and IAC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $317.43 million 0.30 -$43.17 million ($0.75) -2.93 IAC $5.24 billion 0.75 -$1.17 billion $2.74 17.83

KLDiscovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IAC. KLDiscovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for KLDiscovery and IAC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A IAC 0 1 11 0 2.92

IAC has a consensus target price of $80.93, suggesting a potential upside of 65.64%. Given IAC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IAC is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Summary

IAC beats KLDiscovery on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLDiscovery



KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the preservation, collection, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); EDR, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; technology enabled managed review services; digital forensics services; and information archiving services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as eDiscovery readiness and response solutions, including eDiscovery expert witness, custodian interviews, preservation and collection strategy, and legal hold solution; information governance solutions comprising Office 365 health check and legal hold process improvement; and data privacy solutions, including privacy compliance assessment and data breach risk mitigation. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; ransomware recovery; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About IAC



IAC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC/InterActiveCorp. IAC Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

