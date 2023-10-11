Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,233 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.29.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $153.07 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.59 and a 12 month high of $157.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.21 and a 200-day moving average of $146.40. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

