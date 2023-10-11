Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-$9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.70 billion-$37.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.94 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.05-$9.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Shares of HON opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $169.22 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $123.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

