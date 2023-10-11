Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.05-$9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.16. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.60-$9.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.07.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $169.22 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $231,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.