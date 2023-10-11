Hormel Foods Co. (HRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on November 15th

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 57 consecutive years. Hormel Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 62.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $49.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

