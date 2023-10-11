Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,299 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.46.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.