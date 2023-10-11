InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.00

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 53558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

INMD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.17.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. InMode had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $136.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 969.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 98.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,451 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

