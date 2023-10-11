Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Stock Position Lifted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJUN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS PJUN opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $594.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.