Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.32

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.32 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 112314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.
CART has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.
