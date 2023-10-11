Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.32

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.32 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 112314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

CART has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, acquired 6,327 shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $189,810. Also, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. purchased 60,000 shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,000. Insiders have bought 1,066,327 shares of company stock worth $31,989,810 over the last ninety days.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

