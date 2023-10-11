Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VBF opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

