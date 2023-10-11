Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.
Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VBF opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
