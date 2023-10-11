Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,839 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.77% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 60,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

